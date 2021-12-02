Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Down 45.1% in November

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the October 31st total of 639,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,299,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trulieve Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.03.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

