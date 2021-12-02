Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Releases Earnings Results

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 212.72% and a negative net margin of 1,518.15%.

Shares of CANF opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 351.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,197 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

