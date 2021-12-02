FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR) fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.08 and last traded at $31.11. 1,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 55,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the third quarter valued at $153,000.

