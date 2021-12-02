SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Short Interest Up 48.7% in November

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the October 31st total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SVFC opened at $10.00 on Thursday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 3 alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.