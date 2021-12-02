Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $327.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $385.00 to $327.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.68.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $272.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.86, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,375 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,318 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after buying an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,874,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,845,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after buying an additional 345,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

