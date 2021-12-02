Metminco (LON:MNC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Metminco Limited (LON:MNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Metminco shares last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,449,987 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.34.

Metminco Company Profile (LON:MNC)

Metminco Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops mineral prospects in Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Quinchia gold project covering an area of 6,043 hectares of granted concessions located in the central west Colombia; Mollacas project that covers an area of 33 square kilometers located in the Region IV, Chile; Vallecillo Project covering an area of 179 square kilometers located to the northeast of Ovalle; and Loica copper-molybdenum porphyry Project that covers an area of 35 square kilometers located to the southeast of Ovalle.

