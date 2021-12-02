Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Shares Up 21.4%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE)’s stock price shot up 21.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 118,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 61,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$31.53 million and a P/E ratio of -27.69.

In related news, insider Douglas Burger acquired 120,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,537.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,006,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,188,190.35. Insiders acquired 597,932 shares of company stock valued at $159,490 in the last quarter.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

