Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Short Interest Update

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 769,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.