BitDAO (BIT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $73.15 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00004076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $73.15 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00063842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00071114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00094681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,489.56 or 0.07957007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,228.45 or 0.99655595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021454 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

