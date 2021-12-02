Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director Buys $42,570.00 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ESNT stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Essent Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

