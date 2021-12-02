Short Interest in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Declines By 29.3%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SMSI opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $291.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMSI. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 14.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 159.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

