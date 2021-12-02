FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Richard I. Goldstein Purchases 1,500 Shares

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.