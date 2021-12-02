Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Daniel J. Leonard Buys 1,000 Shares

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Daniel J. Leonard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $17,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OVLY stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $20.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $218,000. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.7% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 108,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

