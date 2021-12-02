Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,622,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,688,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,584,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULCC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

