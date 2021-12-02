TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) CFO Roberto Cuca Buys 1,780 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) CFO Roberto Cuca acquired 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $22,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roberto Cuca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Roberto Cuca purchased 423 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $5,329.80.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $12.67 on Thursday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $183.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.08.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

