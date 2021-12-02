Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Steve Hoffman Sells 78,125 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $57,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $71,875.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,781.25.

On Monday, October 4th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $78,125.00.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 169.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

