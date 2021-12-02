Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $199.42 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

