British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after buying an additional 3,389,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 659.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after buying an additional 968,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after buying an additional 648,835 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

