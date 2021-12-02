Analysts Set Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Target Price at $154.55

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMSNY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 15th.

TMSNY opened at $127.89 on Monday. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $117.16 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.13 and its 200 day moving average is $151.32.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

