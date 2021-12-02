Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Receives $12.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCHWF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Care from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Care from $5.50 to $5.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of CCHWF stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. Columbia Care has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

