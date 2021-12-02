Insider Buying: MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) CFO Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) CFO James M. Head acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. MultiPlan Co. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.86.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $288.21 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,290,000 after buying an additional 888,642 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 48,204 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,760,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,959,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

