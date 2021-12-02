RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $19.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.65. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

