Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $1,779,453.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total value of $1,845,381.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total value of $1,712,855.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,903,671.00.

ZM stock opened at $197.71 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.80 and a 1 year high of $451.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

