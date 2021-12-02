Brokerages Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Price Target at $72.83

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $51.45 on Monday. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.