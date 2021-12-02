Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.52

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.52 and traded as high as C$8.67. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$8.63, with a volume of 54,657 shares.

DXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of C$540.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.54.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$202.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

