Analysts Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target at $30.57

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.49. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

