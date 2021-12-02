Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Citi Trends updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.950-$7.100 EPS.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.52. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citi Trends by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Citi Trends by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Citi Trends by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Citi Trends by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

