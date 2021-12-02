John H. Stone Sells 10,035 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $341.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $250.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

