Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Muhammad Raghib Hussain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $76.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after buying an additional 462,325 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 31,665 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 196,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.