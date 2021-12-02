Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.59. Approximately 2,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.