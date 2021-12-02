LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.87 and last traded at $36.07. 4,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 6,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.59% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.