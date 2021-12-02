iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) Trading Down 1.1%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.51. Approximately 20,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 19,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.