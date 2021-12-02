Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) Stock Price Up 845.7%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) shot up 845.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $37.89. 179,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,760,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

About Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.