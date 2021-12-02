Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Trading Down 2.2%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.78. 25,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 21,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Northern Vertex Mining from C$3.60 to C$2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.

Elevation Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It focuses on Moss Gold-Silver Projects located in Northwest Arizona. The company was founded on June 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

