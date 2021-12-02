IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) were up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

About IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF)

IGG, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online games in the international market. It offers mobile, browser, and client-based online games. The company was founded by Zong Jian Cai and Yuan Chi in February 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.