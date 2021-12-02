Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Trading Down 3.5%

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) shares fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49.

About Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF)

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Uponor Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uponor Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.