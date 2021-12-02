Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY) Trading Down 13%

Shares of Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY) dropped 13% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

About Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY)

Minor International Public Co, Ltd. engages in the hotels, resorts, restaurants, and retail store business. It operates through the following segments: Hotel and Spa, Mixed Use, Restaurant, and Retail. The company was founded by William Ellwood Heinecke in 1978 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

