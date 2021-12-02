Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01.

About Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank provides community banking services. Its services include personal and business banking and online solutions. The company is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.