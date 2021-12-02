Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.96

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCDTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

