Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $375.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.99.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $311.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.12 and a 200 day moving average of $293.80. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at $58,217,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total transaction of $1,858,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,879 shares of company stock valued at $281,107,406 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $2,156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 44.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $46,856,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

