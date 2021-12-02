Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Chico’s FAS updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

CHS opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $646.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44.

A number of analysts have commented on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 221,872 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

