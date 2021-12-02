Brokers Set Expectations for Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $646.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 5.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

