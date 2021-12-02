Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AB InBev’s shares lagged the industry year to date. The company reported lower-than-anticipated earnings in third-quarter 2021, while revenues surpassed estimates. Its top line also improved on a year-over-year and two-year basis. The company’s results reflected continued business momentum, owing to relentless execution, investment in its brands and accelerated digital transformation. The results also demonstrated the company’s fundamental strength as well as the continued resilience in the global beer category. The expansion of the Beyond Beer portfolio, along with investments in B2B platforms, e-commerce and digital marketing bode well. Backed by the continued business momentum, it raised its EBITDA view for 2021. However, normalized earnings per share declined year over year. Higher commodity and operating costs were headwinds.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Argus lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

NYSE BUD opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average is $64.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,737 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

