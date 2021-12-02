Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after acquiring an additional 869,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,610,139,000 after purchasing an additional 491,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,114,000 after purchasing an additional 121,471 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $137.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.80. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.81 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

