Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Increased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Exelon by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 155,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Exelon by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Exelon by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $54.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on EXC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

