BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

FSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

