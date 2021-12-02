BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in State Street by 18.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

Shares of STT stock opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

