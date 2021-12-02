Mist (MIST) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.57 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Mist coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. Mist has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mist alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00043803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00236325 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00086490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Mist

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MISTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.