Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABNB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $163.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,891,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 883,021 shares of company stock worth $162,295,703. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $28,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

