Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/17/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $265.00 to $275.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $268.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $256.00 to $282.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $282.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

10/18/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $276.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $218.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.15 and a 12 month high of $243.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,251,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

